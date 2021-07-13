All-State honors continued to roll in for local softball athletes this week, as a trio of players from the Red River Valley were recently named to the Texas Sports Writers Association’s All-State teams.
North Lamar Pantherette Jaycie Hall, the All-Red River Valley Co-MVP, was named to the all-state second team, one of just three pitchers named to the team.
During her senior season, Hall was electric in the pitcher’s circle. She finished the year with a 1.8 ERA and 250 strikeouts. She was no slouch at the plate either, where she batted .496 and tallied 10 home runs.
Joining her on the second team was freshman Paris Ladycat Jordan Andrade.
Like Hall, Andrade was a stellar two-way player, making an impact both on the mound and at the plate. As her team’s primary pitcher, she totaled 75 strikeouts with a 3.0 ERA. At the plate, she batted .580 with a slugging percentage of .800.
And on the honorable mention all-state team was Pantherette Karsyn Iltis, All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year.
Iltis finished her senior season with a batting average of .519, an on-base percentage over .600, nine home runs and 54 RBIs. And though she primarily held duties as the team’s first baseman during the season, she was also the team’s secondary pitcher, which she also excelled at. In 63 innings pitched, Iltis compiled a 1.2 ERA, 60 strikeouts and a WHIP of roughly 0.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.