Playing in a rare weekend game, the Prairiland Patriots didn’t miss a beat Saturday on the road against Sam Rayburn, winning 6-0.
The Patriots got on the board in the second inning, when a line drive into left field by Ty Hostetler scored Gage Bankhead, who had reached base a few at-bats earlier by drawing a walk.
Prairiland doubled its slim lead in the fifth inning, when a Blake Lewis line drive brought home Grant Jordan.
It was in the next inning, however, that the Patriots were able to pull away.
Jacob Veal drove in a run, two runs were walked in and another came home following an at-bat in which Lewis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and their lead was able to grow to 6-0.
Prairiland only managed four hits on the day, though they were able to draw several walks with patience at the plate.
Meanwhile, Lewis pitched six innings of two-hit baseball, and Gage Bankhead closed the game out in relief.
The Patriots enter their season’s home stretch in a dramatic four-way tie for first place in the district.
