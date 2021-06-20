Gabriella Then entered the final day of the Kathy Whitworth Paris Championship at Paris Golf and Country Club needing to make up some ground, down by two strokes. Needless to say, she did just that, shooting a 6-under-par round on Friday to take the lead and the tournament with a final score of 15 under.
It didn’t take long for Then to pull even with Jessica Porvasnik, who entered Friday with the slim lead and eventually finished second. After catching up with Porvasnik in the first few holes of the day, Then stayed neck-and-neck with her for the next several holes, before taking a one-shot lead on the ninth hole, and expanding her lead to two strokes on the 10th hole.
Then ultimately won by two strokes, shooting 6 under, while Porvasnik shot 4 under on the last day to finish 13 under for the event.
“Any time there’s a two-shot victory, it’s exciting,” club pro Cathy Harbin said. “If one person bogeys and one person birdies then it’s a very different ballgame in one hole.”
The win is Then’s first championship, and is only the third she’s competed in on the Women’s All Pro Tour.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “I haven’t been on the tour for very long, so for me to come away with this win is something I’ll definitely remember for a long time.”
Course management was crucial to finishing strong, Then said.
“I just really did my best to be mindful of the tricky spots, I didn’t change too much and I stayed aggressive when I needed to,” she said. “I think that really helped me finish strong and add some extra birdies in there.”
Porvasnik said she’s happy with how she played overall, especially given the fact that it was a marked step up from her performance at the 2020 Kathy Whitworth Paris Championship, when she finished in the middle of the pack.
“I played some great golf and probably shot one of my better career rounds, a 62, the other day,” Porvasnik said. “I learned a lot from playing last year. There were some holes that gave me trouble that I got a bit of revenge on this time around.
“It was a steady day today, and I didn’t really make a whole lot of birdies, but I’m happy with where my game’s at. I’m just going to keep going and plugging along.”
Third-place finisher Karen Kim etched her name into Paris Golf and Country Club’s record books on Friday, setting a new course record for the lowest woman’s score, shooting a 61 on the day.
“It’s crazy; it’s the best round I’ve ever shot,” Kim said with a laugh. “It was a great experience. I love this golf course, it’s a hard course, but that’s the point of playing the game. I had a great time.”
“It’s very exciting to see,” Harbin added. “Her name will be associated with this course for a long time now. Any time a record like that is set, it’s a big deal. So it’s cool to see.”
The tournament is part of the Women’s All Pro Tour circuit, which feeds into the Symetra Tour — previously known as the Futures Tour — the official developmental tour of the LPGA.
For finishing in the top two, Then and Porvasnik each earned access to compete in one Symetra Tour event, which will feature a larger purse and much stiffer competition.
At the end of the season, the top five golfers in the WAPT will be permanently bumped up to the Symetra Tour, putting them one step closer to the LPGA.
“Because they finished in the top two at this event, (Then and Porvasnik) each jumped into the top five,” Harbin said.
