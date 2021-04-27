Cooper Logo

The Cooper Bulldogs baseball team won in extremely dramatic fashion Monday, downing Celeste 11-10 with an eighth-inning score.

There was plenty of action on the basepaths, with three of the runs — including the winning one — coming by way of sophomore Colin Ingram.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

