In the world of sports, there are several adages you are bound to hear time and again. One of them is, “Defense wins games,” attributed to legendary Alabama Crimson Tide coach Bear Bryant. The Honey Grove Warriors showed just how true that saying is Friday, using a dominant offense to shut out the Como-Pickton Eagles 12-0.
“We played hard and made some big plays when we needed to,” head coach Glen Schuelke said.
Schuelke said he’s proud of how his team’s defense has improved in the first few weeks of the season, noting their collective inexperience, as only two starters in the defensive unit also started on last year’s squad.
“Each week they’re growing and improving,” he said. “They’re really grasping and understanding what it takes to be a successful defense.”
Schuelke praised the work done by linebacker Peter Krahn, who led the team with 10 tackles; and CJ Faulkner, who tallied five tackles and executed on his assignments.
Anthanie Whitman and Andrew Campbell each logged eight tackles, Garrett West tallied seven, Ben Patrick finished with six tackles and Jonas Butler joined Faulkner with five.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Warriors utilized a high-powered running attack, as has been their calling card all season long.
Anthanie Whitman received the majority of hand-offs on Friday, scoring all 12 of Honey Grove’s points.
He logged a rushing touchdown in the first quarter from about 20 yards out, and then padded his team’s lead in the fourth quarter.
For the game, Whitman ran for 161 yards on 26 attempts.
And though he was the primary facilitator of the team’s offense, he wasn’t the only player to make an impact. Krahn carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards. And in the passing game, Ki Bass completed a pair of passes totaling 52 yards, each to Andrew Campbell, who was injured in the previous week’s game against Callisburg.
“I was really happy with how Andrew played,” Schuelke said. “We had to work with him to get him ready for this game.”
