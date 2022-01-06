he Honey Grove Warriors kicked off 2022 with a bang, ringing in the new year by downing the district rival Celeste Blue Devils 35-33 in a game for the ages that went down to the final seconds.
Defense took center stage, as both teams were incredibly stingy, making their opponent work for every basket. At halftime, the Blue Devils held a slight edge, up 18-14.
Leading the defensive charge for Honey Grove were Jarvis Hill and Cort Garner, both of whom wreaked havoc in the passing lanes. Hill finished the game with nine deflections, and Garner added four.
“It was just a couple of really good defenses going at one another,” Honey Grove head coach Homer Garner said. “It was proof that even on nights where maybe your shooting isn’t there, playing good defense can keep you competitive and still give you a chance.
After entering the second half trailing by four, the Warriors surged ahead in the third quarter, outscoring Celeste by seven thanks to a balanced effort.
Alex Fisk and Hill each hit 3-pointers in the go-ahead period, and Levin Beavers, Brody Mahan and Cortney Cooper also contributed buckets in the quarter.
After that, the Warriors were able to hold the lead for much of the remainder of the game, even as Celeste stayed neck-and-neck with them.
Celeste was able to briefly reclaim a lead late in the game, Homer Garner said, but Fisk gave it right back thanks to some clutch free throws.
“That was pretty big time,” the coach said of his effort down the stretch.
The win was a big one for Honey Grove, as the Warriors hadn’t beaten Celeste on the hardwood in five years. But while Homer Garner said he’s excited for his team and was glad to see them enjoy the win, he doesn’t let achievements like that distract him.
“If you know me, you know that I don’t like to look too far ahead, and I definitely don’t like looking backward,” he said. “It might sound cliche, but I’m really just focused on getting better each day and being a better team than you were yesterday.”
Fisk led the way, with eight points. Mahan scored seven and Cooper scored six. Hill, Cort Garner and Jordan Woods eached scored three. Kedran Leshaw and Beavers added two apiece and Asher Price contributed one point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.