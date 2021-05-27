Rivercrest senior Bradyn English made an impression this year, not just with his strong play on the basketball court, but also with his stellar sportsmanship demonstrated off it. Coaches throughout the state took notice, and English was recently selected as the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Ken Cleveland Memorial Scholarship, which recognizes a combination of oncourt performance, excellence in the classroom and strong sportsmanship and character.
Each year, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches awards 10 scholarships to a total of just 16 athletes, and the Ken Cleveland Memorial Scholarship is awarded to just one male athlete each year, across all size classifications.
“It’s definitely a huge honor,” English said. “We’re always told that you don’t know who’s watching, and this is just proof of that. I always try to play with integrity and good sportsmanship, so this means a lot.”
“I’m extremely proud of him,” father and head coach Quincy English said. “One thing I’ve always tried to instill in him is behavior on and off the court, and he’s listened and taken it to heart. And I think this is good for (younger brother and fellow Rebel) Kamryn, because it really shows him that people are watching and taking notice of things like behavior.”
English, his class’s salutatorian, will be attending the University of Texas in the fall.
