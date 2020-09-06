The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team continued its blistering pace to the season on Friday, dominating Lone Oak in straight sets, 25-13, 25-6, 25-10 to improve to 10-2 on the season.
With the win, Prairiland also begins district play with a resounding victory.
TJ Folse continued her strong offensive play, racking up eight kills to go with an ace. Reece Parris tallied seven kills to go along with three blocks and an ace. Abi Farmer tallied six kills and a block.
Ali Sessums racked up three kills, a team-best five digs and five aces. Katelyn Cormesser had two kills.
Chloe Raley had a team-high 13 assist and and Hanna Cope added 12.
Kyndal Yaross had four digs to help her team secure the victory.
Prairiland will next be in action on Friday at Edgewood.
