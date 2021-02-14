The Chisum Mustangs knew they had their work cut out for them on Friday as they faced off against district foe Edgewood in the final district game of the season. Edgewood, undefeated in district play heading into Friday’s game, had already locked up at least a share of the district title.
The Bulldogs jumped out on the Mustangs early and didn’t let up, ultimately downing Chisum 79-50.
It didn’t take Edgewood long to extend its lead to double digits, going up 17-4 a little more than halfway through the first quarter. Keaston Lawrence had a pair of impressive drives to the paint in the opening quarter, beating his defender off the dribble and scoring on acrobatic layups through traffic, but by the end of the opening stanza, the Bulldogs were up 25-11.
Chisum scored with greater frequency over the course of the two subsequent quarters, but in the end, they still had problems keeping Edgewood from scoring points of their own.
Providing a huge scoring boost for Chisum was junior guard Zaquavious Price, who finished the game with 21 points.
“He’s going to get his points,” Chisum coach Brian Temple said.
Throughout the game, Chisum struggled to contain Edgewood’s size, and Temple said the didn’t do a good enough job keeping players from catching the ball in the low post.
In addition to Price’s 21, Jett Petkus scored 10, Lawrence finished with eight, Evan Wood had five and Brayden Brown, Levi Weems and Kason Merritt each scored two.
Despite the loss, they already earned a spot in the playoffs, and will face Bells Friday in Greenville.
