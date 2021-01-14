Five seconds was all it took Tuesday night for the Paris Wildcats to score the opening basket against the Pittsburg Pirates. They never looked back as they led wire-to-wire in a 93–25 victory.
Jaelyn Lee pushed the opening tip up the floor, where Jeremarious Morgan grabbed it and raced in for an easy layup. That play was a microcosm of what was to come the rest of the game.
The Wildcats used tremendous defense to create fast break opportunities all night. The Wildcats’ defense forced Pittsburg into 30 turnovers. Of those, 23 were the direct results of a Wildcat steal.
Perhaps the most active player on the defensive side of the ball was Bubba Gray, who finished with seven of those steals. Garrius Savage had five steals, and nine of the 10 Wildcats had a steal in the game.
That defense turned into quick offense for Paris. The Wildcats put 30 points up in the first quarter, while the defense held Pittsburg off the scoreboard. The Pirates didn’t get their first bucket until there was 5:24 left in the first half. At that point, Paris already had 38 points on the scoreboard.
Perhaps the most emphatic of those buckets came from Jaelyn Lee. After one of their defensive steals, the Wildcats went on the fast break. As they reached the goal, the ball was lobbed gently against the backboard. Lee, trailing on the play was able to grab it in the air and hammer it home.
With a 53–7 halftime lead, the Wildcats could have stopped trying in the second half. That’s not what happened at all, though. Paris continued to be aggressive on both sides of the ball, causing turnovers and getting easy baskets on the other end.
Once again, Lee provided the crowd with some highlight reel material. After a Wildcat shot hit the back of the rim, Lee came flying in from the baseline. In one action, Lee took the ball out of the air and slammed it through the basket all in one motion.
Lee wasn’t the only one showing off the hops, though. Savage also slammed one through on a Wildcats fast break. Every Wildcat contributed in the win, though, as all ten players hit the scoresheet.
Lee and Micah Jenkins led the team with 15 points each. Savage had 12 while Braylon Mickens finished with 10. KD Washington and Jadon Hay each had nine points for Paris. Morgan contributed eight points, Gray had seven, Troy Jones finished with six and Tyre Tucker two.
