The Chisum Lady Mustangs went back and forth with Commerce on Friday night. Ultimately, it was the defense that stepped up to preserve a 47-45 distinct win.
Chisum started out fast. The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter. Emma Garner and Peyton Holland scored 13 of their 15 points in that quarter, with a number of the baskets coming in transition thanks to stingy defense from Chisum.
One of the keys to the Mustangs’ defense was the play of Harmony Marsh down low. Marsh came up with some crucial blocks when her team needed them most.
“Harmony is our defensive anchor down low,” head coach Will Smith said after the game. “I believe this is close to 100 blocks on the year. Teams have to gameplan for her on the offensive and defensive ends of the court.”
Commerce did make a comeback, and took their first lead of the game in the third quarter at 28-26.
After that, Holland and Garner went back to work on the offensive side again. The two of them scored 11 of the 13 third-quarter points for Chisum. Once again, though, it was the defensive side that shined to close out the quarter.
Up by two with less than 20 seconds to play in the third, Commerce had what appeared to be an easy basket. Marsh came up with a huge block on the play. Holland picked up the ball and raced down the court to the other end for an easy layup to end the quarter.
The fourth quarter saw Chisum extend their lead to eight points, at 47-39. That’s when Commerce mounted their comeback. Using defensive pressure, they forced the Lady Mustangs into some turnovers and easy transition buckets. In the final 70 seconds of the game, the Lady Mustang defense shined. Garner stole the ball. After Commerce got it back and tried cutting into the lead, Brooklyn Atnip came up with a huge blocked shot.
Nursing a two-point lead with less than ten seconds to play, Chisum found themselves on defense once again. Needing another big play to ensure they win, they got it. This time, it was Garner who came up with a big steal to secure the victory for Chisum.
“Emma had another big game defensively and offensively,” coach Smith said. “She has stepped up big this year and now she’s starting to find her groove in the offense.”
Garner finished with 16 points for Chisum. Only Holland had more, with 19. Atnip finished with five points. Marsh had four and Brylea Marshall had three.
“This was a big win for us,” Smith said. “It puts us in a real good place in district going into the 2nd round of district.”
Chisum will be home against Rains on Tuesday night.
