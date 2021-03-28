Truly elite defensive players — players who can be tasked with guarding the other team’s best player, regardless of position — are hard to find. This past year, Rivercrest Rebel Bradyn English filled that role for his team.
In addition to nine points per game, English averaged roughly 5.3 rebounds per game and three steals per game. He was the key to one of the most stifling, effective defenses in the Red River Valley, and for his efforts, English has been named the All-RRV Defensive Player of the Year.
Several players say basketball has always been a part of their life, but rarely is that more true than it is for English. His father, Quincy English, is also the head basketball coach of the Rebels, and was Bradyn’s very first coach all the way back in the Little Dribblers youth program.
“I definitely wouldn’t say that he pushed basketball on me, but he just raised me with it, and that’s how I fell in love with the game.
“There were times, especially when my older brothers still played basketball, that there was something basketball-related going on in our family all seven days of the week.”
A sports-minded child with a penchant for all things competitive, basketball has never been English’s only sport. He has also played football, tennis and more over the years. However, basketball holds a special place in his heart.
“Basketball has always been my first love when it came to sports,” he said. “I’ve just always found it so much more enjoyable than any other sport.”
Growing up with a coach for a father, English already had quite a knack for the fundamentals of the game by the time he arrived at Rivercrest High School.
“It’s definitely interesting,” English said with a laugh about being coached by his father. “On one hand you know he’s probably going to be harder on you than some of the other guys, but on the other hand, it’s still a really great experience and you learn so much about the game. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Chuckling, English mentioned a few other perks to being coached by his father, including access to the gym whenever he or his brother Kamryn wanted.
This year, a key component to the Rebels’ gameplan involved getting out in transition to score fast and easy buckets. As any basketball fan will tell you, that starts with defense. And anchoring that defense was English.
“He’s so well-rounded defensively,” Quincy English said of his son and defensive lynchpin. “Rebounding, he’s a great fundamental rebounder even though he’s not going to out-jump everybody. He’ll put a body on you, close your options off and he anticipates extremely well. If there’s a loose ball on the floor at all, he’s going to be diving for it and laying out, sacrificing his body for the ball. And if he can’t steal it, he’s going to poke it away in a position where one of his teammates can get it.”
English’s numbers speak for themselves. His steals totals are among the very best in the entire Red River Valley, made even more impressive when deflections are factored in. His rebounding numbers are deceiving, as he had the ability to easily grab double-digit boards if he found himself playing close to the rim. And he even came away with a good number of blocks for someone who primarily plays on the wing.
As impressive as those numbers are, though, his defensive value was found not just in his stat line, but in that of the player he was guarding, and how few points his defensive assignment finished with.
“My approach to defense is that it’s a mindset, first and foremost,” English said. “When the ball is up for grabs, you have to be the one to say, ‘I’m going to be the one coming up with that ball.’ And same goes for guarding your man. Strength and fundamentals are important, but at the end of the day it boils down to your mentality.”
English said he relishes the chance to lock down his defensive assignment, especially if it means he can force his man to cough the ball up,
“Defense leads to offense, there’s really no other way to say it,” he said. “If you can force a steal and push the ball up ahead for easy layups, it helps you get quick buckets for one thing, but it actually helps your half-court offense too. Everybody’s getting in a rhythm, getting shots up close to the basket, so then your outside shots start to knock down. So yes, the more work you put in on defense, the more it’ll pay off on offense too.”
Looking back on this past season, English said one of the games that sticks out in his mind as one of his best defensive performances was the team’s area round game in the playoffs against Honey Grove. The Rebels allowed just three first-quarter points, and English played a big role in that, coming away with a plethora of steals and deflections.
“That was a game where everyone was just really dialed in defensively,” English said. “We only allowed three points in that first quarter, which was huge.”
More than just a lockdown defender, English also brought a leadership to the team that Quincy English said is truly special at the high school level.
“The way he was able to basically act as an extension of the coach out there is something you don’t see very often at this level,” the coach said. “He started taking on a leadership role last year with (former Rebel Devon Womack), but he really took it to another level this season.
“He made me look good a lot of the time. That’s one thing we’re not going to be able to just replace.”
Looking back on both his senior season and overall career with the Rebels, English said he wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.
“I’m not exaggerating when I say that this has been the greatest experience of my life,” he said. “I honestly don’t know who I’d be today if I didn’t have basketball.”
