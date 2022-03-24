Despite the temperatures in the 40s and the frigid wind blowing from left to right, the Chisum Lady Mustangs remained undefeated in district play with a 5-2 win over Rains at home on Tuesday.
“A win against Rains is huge no matter what the conditions are,” head coach Denise Holland said after the game. “Both teams are presented the same weather so we can’t let that be an excuse. Understanding what we can do in these types of situations is an important factor in execution. We just have to be the tougher team handling the weather.”
It started in the first inning for Chisum. Peyton Holland led off the game with a walk. A few batters later, she found herself at third base and eventually scored on a Rains throwing error.
Rains would tie the game in the third but it wouldn’t remain that way for long.
Serena Whatley reached base on an error by the pitcher. Peyton Holland came up as the next batter and also reached on a throwing error. The third baseman for Rains fielded Holland’s bunt and threw the ball past the first baseman and into the right field corner. Whatley and Peyton Holland were able to score, giving Chisum a 3-1 lead.
Chisum wasn’t finished, though. In the fourth inning they added a couple more runs. Sophie Rhea led off the inning with a single and moved to second on another error from Rains. With one out, K Shelton also reached on an error. Rhea advanced to third base. The next batter, Hallie Miller, also reached on a Rains error.
This allowed Rhea to score. Peyton Holland doubled to left-center which scored Emmy Boutwell, a courtesy runner. Just like that Chisum was up 5-1.
“Leading up to each game, we prepare for our approach at the plate,” Denise Holland said. “In tough competition I remind them to be prepared to execute anything we might need to get the job done. I’m super proud of the girls being patient to get the pitch needed to execute.”
In the circle, Peyton Holland had another great game. She went all seven innings and only allowed one earned run. She struck out 10 batters and only walked one.
“I am super proud of Peyton in the circle tonight. I believe this was one of the best games she has ever pitched,” Denise Holland said about her pitcher. “She carried her team confidently, as well as, pitched with full confidence in her team to make plays. Her intensity is insane!”
With the win, Chisum remains undefeated in district play. They will play Lone Oak on Friday and close out the first half of district against Prairiland next Tuesday night.
