Going into Friday’s game against the Daingerfield Tigers, the Chisum Mustangs knew they were going to have their hands full, as Daingerfield is ranked in the top 10 among 3A Division II schools and has become a regular fixture deep into the playoffs in recent years. And though Chisum ultimately fell to the heavy favorites by a score of 53-27, they never backed down from the challenge.
Chisum got on the scoreboard first, when running back Chris Worthy found some daylight and turned it into a 65-yard touchdown as he dashed into the end zone.
Worthy would go on to have a spectacular game against the Tigers, as he ran for 228 yards and scored all four of the Mustangs’ touchdowns.
At the end of the first quarter, the Mustangs weren’t just hanging with the 10th-ranked team in the state, but held a 7-6 lead over them.
Daingerfield quickly took the lead in the second quarter, though. Through most of the second period, the Chisum defense did a good job of limiting the Tigers.
Unfortunately, a pair of miscues right before halftime — including a turnover that gave Daingerfield the ball on a short field — and the Tigers scored two more touchdowns just before halftime.
The Mustangs were able to make up some ground in the third quarter, and were able to cut the Daingerfield lead to 12 at two points, 33-21 and 39-27.
Ultimately, the Tigers proved to be too much for the Mustangs to overcome, but Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said there were plenty of positives to take away from the game for his squad.
“I’m proud of these guys and how they competed against a big-time team like that,” he said. “And if not for a few big errors that really ended up costing us, who knows how things could’ve turned out.”
Pevey pointed to senior Ashton Fleming as a player who made a significant contribution on both sides of the ball.
“He ran the ball well for us, and then on defense he made several key stops that were really big,” Pevey said. “He was a great leader for our guys too.”
Together, Fleming and Worthy combined for the majority of the team’s total yardage, and the duo of backs finished with 283 of Chisum’s 298 total yards.
Worthy also led the team defensively, racking up 11 tackles. Fleming and Jacob Myers each finished with nine tackles and Tristin Preston had seven.
“Tristin is another player who came up big for us,” Pevey said. “He got some key defensive stops that really helped us out too.”
Now with the regular season all wrapped up, the Mustangs — who already were guaranteed a playoff spot regardless of Friday’s result — will ready themselves for their first round matchup with West Rusk.
The Mustangs will take the field in their first round game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Pittsburg.
