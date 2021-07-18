Bball-7.jpg
KEVIN WATSON

Several Red River Valley baseball players made an impact on the diamond in 2021, and they were recognized for their efforts with spots on the All-District teams.

 

District 15-4A Region II

All-District First Team: Andy Kirk, North Lamar; Tripp Thoms, North Lamar; Trent Nickerson, North Lamar; Jackson Brasseux; Matthew Sandlin, North Lamar; Joey Allen, Paris

All-District Second Team: Connor Watson, North Lamar; Cody Ausmus, North Lamar; Parker Benson, Paris; Jack Brazeal, Paris

All-District Honorable Mentions: Cason Blease, North Lamar; Bryce Hollenshead, North Lamar; Matt Scott, North Lamar; Jace Cooper, North Lamar; Trace McNeal, Paris;  Beau Brazeal, Paris; Devin Gaines, Paris; Adam Clement, Paris; Carson Day, Paris

 

District 12-2A Region II

Offensive Player of the Year: Colin Ingram, Cooper

All-District First Team: Wyatt Allen, Cooper, Canon Ingram, Cooper

All-District Second Team: Spencer Garcia, Cooper; Tanner Houchins, Cooper; Hunter Horton, Cooper

All-District Honorable Mentions: Ryan Thornton, Cooper, Landen Houchins, Cooper; Denver Wood, Cooper

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

