Whenever the Prairiland Patriots and Chisum Mustangs meet, sparks are sure to fly. And sparks certainly flew in Tuesday’s meeting between the two rivals. But ultimately it was the Mustangs who pulled away on the back of a second half surge to win the game 66-50.
In the first quarter, the two teams traded blows, and matched one another bucket for bucket. Chisum guard Keaston Lawrence got off to a blazing start, scoring seven of his team’s 11 points in the opening quarter, including the first five of the game.
“They sunk in defensively, which allowed me to shoot a lot of 3-pointers, which were falling for me tonight,” Lawrence said. “And if they did come out, I could take it to the hole, and they left the lane wide open.”
And though Prairiland didn’t take a lead in the first quarter, the Patriots always seemed to have a response to the Mustangs. In the final four minutes alone there were four ties between the two teams. The final tie of the quarter came on a dramatic buzzer beater as Brayden Nichols beat the buzzer to knot the score at 11 points apiece.
Though Prairiland didn’t hold a lead at all in the first quarter, it didn’t take long for them to change that in the second. Blake Ballard opened the quarter up with a 3-pointer, and then followed it up seconds later with two points in the paint.
Prairiland gave the Mustangs fits in the first half with some absolutely stellar and suffocating defense. Patriots Brooks Morrison, Eli Rolen and Ryan Butler, among others, came up with steals and blocks in the half.
Though Prairiland’s defense forced a number of turnovers, both teams found success scoring the ball. At several points in the quarter, a score on one end of the floor was answered almost immediately on the other end of the floor with another basket.
Over one back-and-forth stretch during the second quarter, Mustang Evan Wood gave his team the lead back for the first time in the period on a great drive to the hoop, only for Butler to take the lead right back on a pair of free throws. Then, right after that, Mustang Zaquavious Price once more gave his team the lead on an acrobatic layup, contorting his body through several defenders.
“In the first half, I really think we executed our gameplan extremely well, until the last few seconds where we tried to get into a 3-point contest with them,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said. “We got out and did exactly what we were supposed to do.”
The lead went back and forth between the two teams throughout the quarter. Prairiland led by as many as five early in the quarter, but by the end of the half, Chisum had built up a five-point lead of its own.
In the third quarter, though, momentum was decidedly in Chisum’s favor. Defensively, the Patriots had a tougher time stopping the Mustangs. And offensively, they found it much harder to come by points, only scoring nine in the quarter.
The Chisum lead first reached double digits a few minutes into the third, when Price drove to the basket and then kicked the ball out to Lawrence for a corner 3.
Baskets by Price and Wood then quickly turned the 10-point lead into a 15-point one.
Chisum head coach Brian Temple pointed to his team’s defensive tenacity and work rebounding the ball as keys that helped them pull away in the second half.
“In the first half we were giving up too many offensive rebounds and we had to get that fixed,” he said. “The next thing we talked about (in the halftime locker room) was how we needed to turn up the intensity about 10 notches, and I think we did that.”
Play had been physical and punishing all game long, but it reached a head in the third quarter. In the span of about five minutes, three players left the game with injuries. For the Patriots, Morrison and Rolen each got banged up and had to come out of the game. And for Chisum it was Wood who crashed to the floor and found himself limping to the sideline.
“Whenever these two teams get together, they’re going to go at each other,” Weddle said.
Morrison and Rolen would eventually return for the Patriots, but Wood spent the rest of the game as an onlooker.
“When Evan went down, we had guys step up off the bench,” Temple said. “Espn Blyton came in and shot the mess out of the basketball, and that was big for us.”
The Mustangs had built up a 12-point lead headed into the final period, and they wouldn’t let the Patriots get any closer than that the rest of the way.
Mustang Jett Petkus scored eight points in the fourth quarter, and Blyton and Price also contributed to help their team put the game out of reach.
The lead ballooned to as many as 22 at two points. The Patriots never went down without a fight, though, with Ballard and Gage Bankhead each nailing late 3-pointers.
Price and Lawrence led Chisum in scoring, with 16 and 15, respectively. They were joined in double digits by Wood, who scored 11. Petkus scored nine, Blyton had six, Levi Weems scored five and Kason Merritt and Rylan Boutwell each finished with two.
For the Patriots, Bankhead led the way with 11. Ballard scored 10, Jeremiah Harrison scored seven, Rolen finished with six, Brylee Galloway and Butler each had five, Morrison had four and Nichols had two.
With the win, Chisum holds onto the third seed in district, while Prairiland needs to win three of its next four to keep its playoff hopes alive.
“Prairiland is a well-coached team and they play extremely hard,” Temple said. “When they have those two things going for them, they’re going to give us a battle. And they did.”
