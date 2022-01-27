The Cooper Dogettes remained unbeaten in district play Tuesday, as they cruised to a 56-18 victory.
Presley Limbaugh led the way for her team with a double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Madison Murray joined her in double figures, scoring 10 points. And defensively, Faith McGuire led the charge, coming away with nine steals.
Caylee Conley scored eight, McGuire finished with six points, Chani Sonntag and Heidi Wood each had four points and Chesney Kinnamon contributed three.
