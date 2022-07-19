Golfing is always a great way to spend a summer day, and Pine Ridge Golf Course in Paris is hosting several events throughout this week.
Wednesday will be Wild Wednesday golf surprise, which will include a deal for $18 for 18 holes and a chance to win $250 in golf store credit.
Thursday will start early for a senior scramble starting at 8:30 a.m. and anyone interested must register by 8 a.m. Following the senior scramble will be a ladies scramble starting at 5:30 p.m., with registration ending at 5 p.m.
Friday night will consist of live music by Caedon Davis from 8 to 11 p.m. on the Range at the Ridge.
John Folse is a sports reporter for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972.
