Everything was working for the Paris Wildcats soccer team on Monday evening, as they made quick work of the Liberty-Eylau Leopards. Rescheduling saw the two teams playing a double-header, and between the two games, Paris outscored their opponents 21-0, first winning 8-0 and then 13-0.
In the first game, the scoring began nearly right out of the gate, with Miguel Rivera scoring in the early minutes on an assist by Bryce Hollje. That would prove to be a portent of things to come, as the team peppered to Leopard goalie with shots for the remainder of the half.
Rivera had another goal in the first half, and joining him in scoring in the opening frame were Bryce Hollje, Edwin Gonzales, Jeovanny Avitua, Pablo Melguizo and Jesus Rangel.
The second half was shortened to 10 minutes, but Paris still managed to tack on an additional goal, this one scored by Rangel and assisted by Hollje.
Paris put on a passing clinic, with each goal coming off an assist. Of the eight goals, Hollje delivered the assist to three of them. Grant Lowery assisted on a pair of goals and Avitua, Joset Gonzalez and Edwin Gonzales also set their teammates up with an assist.
While the Wildcats jumped out on the Leopards early in the first game, it took somewhat longer for them to get on the scoreboard in the second game of the day.
While still dominating possession and keeping the ball on Liberty-Eylau’s side of the field, the Wildcats didn’t score their first goal of the second game until roughly 15 minutes into the game, scored by Rangel.
Luis Ibarra scored the next goal for Paris, drilling the ball into the top corner of the net from roughly 25 yards out.
Paris’ third goal came with just under four minutes left in the half, when Joset Gonzalez punched the ball in from point-blank range. Two more goals in the final 90 seconds of the half, from Ibarra and Joset Gonzalez, gave Paris a 5-0 halftime lead.
While the first half was relatively tame compared to the first game of the day, the floodgates opened in the second half, as the team scored eight goals, some of which came within seconds of one another.
Avitua scored two minutes into the half, and Ibarra followed it up seconds later with a goal drilled in. Ibarra and Avitua would account for the next two goals scored as well.
Zeke Hubbard scored two goals in the late goings of the shortened half, and Preston Harper scored one as well.
Then, to put the cherry on top of a dominating day of soccer, Noah Allen scored the team’s final goal on a buzzer beater, giving his team the 13-0 victory.
Head coach Clint Cobb said was pleased with the way the team played and is ready for Friday, when the Wildcats will travel to Pittsburg to take on the Pirates with the district title on the line.
