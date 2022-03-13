Powered by an explosive third inning that saw them score 10 runs, the Chisum Mustangs won a high-scoring battle against the intra-Red River Valley foe Rivercrest Rebels on Thursday, 13-7.
Though Chisum would find its offense in a big way eventually, it was Rivercrest that opened the game with momentum. A first-inning three-run home run by Ethan Taylor scored teammates Connor Young and Kirk Killian, and then a line drive by Young in the top of the third inning scored teammate Zane Dees, putting the Rebs up 4-0.
In the bottom half of the inning, though, the tides turned in Chisum’s favor.
Base hits from Espn Blyton and Aidan Rhea, plus a walk drawn by Brayden Brown, loaded the bases.
Chisum’s first run came when Evan Wood’s patience paid off, as he drew a walk that brought Blyton home and kept the bases loaded. After that, a squeeze play by Colton Killingsworth scored Rhea, another walk scored another and a Cade Hamil single tied the game at 4-4.
As it would turn out, Chisum was just getting started.
An error allowed Ashton Fleming and and Kyler Goss to cross home, giving the Mustangs their first lead of the game. A big triple by Brown brought the score to 9-4 in Chisum’s favor, and Ayden Farris capped the inning off with a line drive that scored Brown.
A hit by Dees allowed Rivercrest to get one back in the top of the fourth, but then more hits from Fleming and Hamil helped the Mustangs stretch their lead even further in the bottom half of the inning.
Two more runs would come in the game for Rivercrest, but the damage had been done, and Chisum would add to its lead with one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Brown, Killingsworth and Farris all collected multiple hits on the day for Chisum, while Young collected two hits for Rivercrest.
