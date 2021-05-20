A pair of Red River Valley schools — the Paris Wildcats and the Cooper Bulldogs — competed at the state tournament against the very best competition in Texas. And both teams made their schools proud, as the Wildcats finished fifth and the Bulldogs placed seventh.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Paris coach Randall Lewis said. “Going in, I told the guys that if we can finish in fifth, that would be a great showing, and that’s exactly what they went out and did.”
Cooper coach Larry Stowers voiced similar sentiments, saying that to be able to compete at the state tournament at all is a testament to the talent on their team.
“Just to be able to go means you’re one of the best teams in all of Texas,” he said. “We’re a team with one senior and the rest are freshmen and sophomores. We didn’t have our best day of golf (on the second day) but I’m still very proud of them and what they accomplished despite their inexperience.”
Paris finished with a total score of 490, with Cooper shooting a 559. Wildcats Tyler Harvey and Mason Napier each shone individually, as Harvey finished with the seventh-lowest score in the state, shooting a 109, and Napier finished with the ninth-best, at 112.
Also for Paris, Tate Lewis shot a 123, Adam Clement shot a 146 and Carson Day shot a 161. For Cooper, Colin Ingram shot a 133, Canon Ingram finished with a 139, Ryan Thornton shot a 144, Ryon Neathery finished with a score of 147 and Tanner Houchins shot a 169.
“Tyler had the best tournament he’s ever had, and to do that at the state tournament is really neat,” Lewis said. “It was a total team effort, though. Each one of them played a part, and we wouldn’t have been in the position we were in without each of them contributing.”
Things became complicated for both teams on the second day of competition, as heavy rains forced the tournament to be called early.
“Everyone got through the front nine, but the rain stopped things not long after that,” Coach Lewis said.
And for the young Bulldogs, Stowers said the course was unlike any his golfers were used to seeing.
“It’s a difficult course with a lot of sand traps,” he said. “Our young guys weren’t used to that but it’s something they learned from and now they’ve got that experience, and hopefully they can make it back and do even better on the next go-around.”
“Golf isn’t like other sports; we don’t have an indoor facility, we practice outside; we don’t have a lot of people come out to watch us play,” Coach Lewis said. “These guys do it because they love the sport, and I am just so proud of them for all their hard work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.