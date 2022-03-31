From the very beginning of the game, the North Lamar Pantherettes dominated Tuesday night. Because of this, they cruise to a 16-0 victory over the visiting Liberty Eylau Lady Leopards.
North Lamar got eight hits and took advantage of four errors from the Lady Leopards defense. They also walked nine times on the night.
In the bottom of the first inning, Emery Reeves led off with a single. After stealing second and getting to third on a passed ball, she scored the opening run when Emma Layton doubled to left field. Layton reached third on a sacrifice by Claire Stewart and then scored on a wild pitch.
In the second inning, North Lamar put up six more runs. This time, they did with two outs. Kate Rainey and Sydnee Bankston each got out to start the inning. Madi Reeves and Danika Hueberger reached base via a walk and a single. Emery Reeves singled and Layton reached on an error. Stewart and Sloane Hill each singled and now the score is 7-0.
“We talked about in practice before the game that whoever keeps it on the ground is going to be successful,” senior catcher Sloane Hill said after the game. “That’s exactly what we did. We came out smashing and hit it on the ground.”
Another run scored in the inning on a bases loaded taken by Bankston. North Lamar wasn’t done, though. In the third inning, the offense did pretty much the same thing it had been doing. Taken advantage of walks and getting timely hits.
The first four batters reached by free passes. Hueberger, Layton and Stewart all walked, while Emery Reeves was hit by a pitch. On the second pitch Hill saw, she hit a laser to center field which scored two runs.
Hannah Kent was hit by a pitch to load the bases one more time. Kate Rainey hit a sacrifice fly to score another run. An error by the Leopards defense enabled another runner to score and it was now 14-0. The Pantherettes added two more runs in the fourth.
For the Pantherettes, Hill had four RBI’s. Stewart had three and Bankston had a pair. Emery Reeves, Layton and Rainey each had one.
In the circle, Stewart pitched the entire game. She only gave up one hit while striking out six and walking five batters. The only hit given up by Stewart was in the first inning when the fourth batter of the game hit a double.
“Claire is a perfectionist and that’s a great quality to have in a pitcher,” head coach Ashley Endsley said about her pitcher. “She’s showing that if something’s not working she’s going to continue working to make it better. She’s stepped up big and gotten better as our season has gone on.”
North Lamar will close out the first half of district at Pittsburg Friday night with a chance to be 4-1 if they get a win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.