SIMMS — Nagging injuries, an early fumble and mounting frustrations worked against the Clarksville Blue Tigers in their initial conference outing against the James Bowie High Pirates on Friday.
Both teams entered the gridiron with 2-3 season records, and both were fresh from a bye week that allowed previously injured Tigers senior linebacker Ardadrian Gray to return to the field. The return didn’t last long, however, as Gray was sidelined early in the first quarter after a hit to a nagging shoulder injury. That loss, coupled with a first drive fumble that set the Pirates up to score, rattled the Tigers early on, and their recovery came too late to stop the Pirates from claiming a 46-23 victory.
“Initially, we lost that momentum — we came in with a certain air, and it was typical us this season, come out, look good and give it to them, fumble on the second or third play of the game. And from that point forward, we tried to rebound, but our experience and our corp of younger guys, it took too long to recover from that,” first year head football coach Jarrick Farmer said. “To get them corralled on the inside during halftime, and try to come out in the second half and make them believe a little bit … it’s just growing pains.”
In addition to experienced upperclassmen, the Pirates also had size on their side. Tigers linemen struggled to stop sacks or open holes for running backs. Penalties also worked against the Tigers as frustrations mounted, leading to personal foul and facemask violations that gave up valuable yardage.
It was the Pirates who struck first blood Friday although Clarksville received the inital kickoff. On second and 2 in the initial drive of the game, a handoff to senior running back Jaqualin Dennis went awry, leading to a fumble that was recovered by the Pirates. The Tigers defense had trouble containing senior running backs Ethan Fields and Gabriel Brantley and a facemask penalty on the Pirates’ second down contributed to a new set of downs. Brantley finished the drive with a run of a few inches to score the first 6 points. Although the Tigers stopped the two-point conversion, it was then they lost Gray on the field.
The Tigers attempted to run the ground game, same as the Pirates, but often found themselves in fourth and long situations to punt the ball away. Failing to find success after receiving the kickoff, Clarksville punted and set the Pirates up just inside the 50 yard line. Brantley struck again moments later with a 15-yard touchdown run, and this time the Pirates picked up the two extra points to take the lead 14-0.
Clarksville did answer back, although not until the opening minute of the second quarter. A short kickoff put them at their own 39. Freshman quarterback Jonathan Olguin, facing second and 18 after the Pirates sacked him, connected with senior wide receiver RJ Owens for 9 yards, followed by a 24-yard gain by senior wide receiver Olajuwon Woodberry. Olguin kept the ball for a 29-yard gain to end the first quarter, and then he picked up 2 more yards to start the second. An attempted pass to the end zone resulted in a Pirates penalty for pass interference, setting the Tigers up for first and goal. Dennis ran it in and Olguin added the extra point to put them on the board 14-7.
The Pirates tacked 16 more points on the board through the second quarter, giving them a halftime lead of 30-7. They added another touchdown and two-point conversion in the third quarter while keeping the Tigers from the end zone to increase their lead to 38-7.
Finding no success on the ground, the Tigers changed tactics late in the third — they started to pass. While the physical size of Pirates players worked to hold the Tigers still on the ground, it worked against them when the Tigers took the ball to the air. With sophomore quarterback Na’Quavus Caesar taking the snaps, Clarksville outscored Bowie 16-8 in the fourth quarter.
The first of the two touchdowns spanned the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth. Senior linebacker Tylik Williams returned a kick-off to the Pirates 43-yard line, and from there Caesar connected with sophomore wide receiver Nikereion Marcy for a first down at the Pirates 32. Caesar’s runs and a Pirate penalty moved the Tigers to the Pirates 10, although they fell back to the 15 when called on a penalty. Caesar then connected with Owens twice, once for the Tigers’ second touchdown and once again for the two-point conversion, closing the Pirates lead to 38-15.
It took the Pirates nearly six minutes to answer that touchdown, notching their last with a 4-yard run that followed a facemask penalty by the Tigers. The two-point conversion put them up 46-15 with 4:30 left in the game.
The Tigers wasted little time striking back. Caesar handed off to Dennis twice, and the running back put 28 yards underfoot. Junior running back Devin Scales carried the ball for 8 before he was brought down. Caesar handed off to Scales again, and Scales fought his way through Pirates defenders — dodging two tackles and slipping out of a lineman’s hug — before he was tackled at the Pirates 10. Following an incomplete pass to Owens, Caesar again handed off to Dennis, who put the ball on the 1-yard line. On the next down, Dennis punched it through for the final touchdown of the night. A two-point conversion pass to Woodberry was successful, giving the Tigers 23 points in the game.
The Tigers will look for their first win since the second week of the season on Friday as they play before a home crowd for the first time in three weeks. Their 2A-2 Region III opponent is rival Detroit (1-5). The game will be at 7:30 p.m. at New Century Club Field in Clarksville.
