All things considered, former North Lamar High School volleyball star Jaycie Proctor never expected to achieve what she has as a senior libero at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Proctor reached a historic college milestone on Tuesday, Oct. 18 — notching the 1,000th dig of her illustrious career at Centenary College
“It feels amazing, I did not expect coming into Centenary to play as much as I do,” Proctor said in a telephone interview. “I had no idea I was close to 1,000 digs.”
The statistical achievement was reached with her parents in the crowd for the match against Southern Arkansas University.
Proctor said her coach and teammates showered her with praise and love, an element of the program she adores.
“My coach had already made a sign for me for when I hit 1,000 digs,” Proctor added. “My teammates were great, too. I’m only here for three years, not four, so to reach this milestone in this short of time was really special.”
Proctor was a dual sport standout at North Lamar, playing both soccer and volleyball.
A senior majoring in biology near graduation, Proctor said she is applying to attend dental school at numerous universities across the nation in her hopes to be come a practicing dentist in the future.
Proctor currently has 1,004 digs in her Centenary career, with 450 alone this season — leaving her in fourth place in the school record books for most digs in a single season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.