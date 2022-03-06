The North Lamar Panthers got out to a hot start in their Saturday baseball game against Royse City, and then held on to win 5-4.
Royse City got on the board first with a run in the top of the opening inning, but the Panthers responded in the second inning, tying the game with a Gage Reeves sacrifice fly that scored Carson Preston.
The Panthers then jumped ahead with an explosion of offense in the next inning.
Jaxon Spangler drove in Jackson Brasseux — who reached earlier with a single of his own — to give his team the 2-1 lead. Then a two-run triple by Cason Blease allowed Spangler and Matthew Sandlin to score safely.
And Conner Watson capped off the big inning with a line drive that brought Preston home.
The Panthers opened the door in the fifth inning with an error that allowed two runs to score for Royse City, and then an RBI single shortly thereafter narrowed the gap to one run, with the Panthers clinging to a 5-4 advantage.
That would prove to be enough, though, as the Panthers’ pitching would stymie the Royse City Bulldogs the remainder of the game.
Sandlin pitched the whole game for the Panthers, striking out four in the process.
Blease and Watson each finished with two hits, and Spangler, Sandlin and Brasseux all got one as well.
