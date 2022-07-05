The Lamar County All-Stars took the field this weekend and claimed third place in their regional tournament, bringing their season to a close.
Lamar County started the tournament by winning its first two games Saturday. The first of the two games was against Howe, who they easily handled 9-3.
The second game might have been the best of the whole tournament, as it ended in walk-off fashion. The two teams were tied at one apiece, but Franklin County scored in the top of the eighth inning to take the lead and put the pressure on Lamar County.
The All-Stars were down to their last out when Tyson Lewis ripped a base hit, scoring the tying run and forcing another extra inning. After a scoreless ninth inning for Franklin County, it would be Lamar County’s turn to bat.
Lamar County’s lead-off hitter for the inning was Jack Phillips, whose at-bat didn’t start off how he would have liked, as he fell to a quick 0-2 count. However, on a two-strike pitch, Phillips smoked a home run to center field, walking it off for Lamar County and giving them their second victory of the day.
“It was a very well-pitched game on both sides with both teams having a chance to win it in extra innings. … Tyson Lewis had a big two-out hit in the eighth to tie the game at two. Jack led the bottom of the ninth and was down 0-2 when he hit a good one to centerfield,” head coach Benjamin Phillips said. “It was a great moment just to be there and enjoy it with the team.”
Benjamin Phillips said he was proud of the team for stepping up in such a big moment, and of his son for getting the walk-off home run.
“Jack, Grady Bassano, Shawn Smith and Aubron Sullivan all pitched outstanding,” Benjamin Phillips said. “I was proud of the entire team for competing that hard for nine innings.”
The Lamar County All-Stars started Sunday off a little differently, as they tallied their first loss of the tournament by falling to Delta County 5-1.
However, the loss didn’t stop them from bouncing back that afternoon as they beat Franklin County 6-0.
The team dropped their next game to Hughes Springs 4-2, eliminating them from the tournament and giving them a third-place finish.
After being eliminated from the regional tournament, Benjamin Phillips told the team how proud he was of their achievements and hard work throughout the season.
“I am so proud of these boys from Lamar County; they all play local community baseball in Deport and Blossom,” Benjamin Phillips said. “They have really improved in the last several years and made a great run in All-Stars this summer. … It’s a great group of kids who will be fun to watch over the next several years.”
