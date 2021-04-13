It was a rough day for the Paris Junior College softball team, as the Lady Dragons were swept by Bossier Parish in a doubleheader, first losing a 4-3 heartbreaker on a walkoff, and then losing 13-4 in a game that was neck-and-neck until the last two innings.
In the first game, the Dragons scored three unanswered runs on a pair of home runs, first by Destiny Whitburn in the first inning and later by Hannah Schnettler in the third.
Bossier Parish answered right back in the bottom of the third, scoring a trio of runs.
And that’s where the score would remain deadlocked until the bottom of the seventh inning when, down to their final out before extra innings, Bossier found an RBI double to snatch the win.
In the second game, the first few innings were a veritable tug-of-war match, as the two teams traded the lead back and forth in each of the first three innings.
Whitburn continued her strong play at the plate, homering again in the first inning for her team.
Entering the fifth inning, the Dragons trailed by just one run, down 5-4, and it looked like it would be another nailbiter down to the wire. However, Bossier Parish’s bats came alive in a big way after that, scoring nine runs in the next two innings, leading to a final score not indicative of how hard-fought the majority of the game was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.