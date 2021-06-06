For the last four years, Paris Wildcat Kellen Gibson has been an integral part of the Wildcats soccer team. Now, he’s going to continue his athletic career after committing to Texas A&M-San Antonio.
Gibson got into soccer at a young age, he said. Initially, the sport was simply an activity to do with friends, but his interest in the game quickly grew into a passion.
“I’ve been playing soccer for as long as I can pretty much remember,” Gibson said. “It’s always been something that I’ve been able to turn to when I want to get away from stress from school or anything else like that.”
He quickly began excelling once he arrived at Paris High School, and along with the rest of his graduating class he helped Paris achieve unprecedented success, including district championships in each of his seasons with the team.
“Kellan has been extremely important,” head coach Clint Cobb said. “He linked everything together in the middle. He’s a great distributor and passer, and also is hard for other teams to pin down. He’s a shifty player, and really good at escaping tricky situations with his dribbling abilities.”
Gibson will be playing alongside familiar faces when he arrives in San Antonio, as fellow seniors Grant Lowry and Payton Fowler also recently committed to the school.
“I’m definitely looking forward to continuing this journey with them,” he said. “We’ve been playing together for so long and them signing was definitely something that helped me decide to sign too.”
“I’ve never seen something like this, where three kids all go to the same school,” Cobb said.
Looking to the future, Gibson said he’s excited to test his mettle against even tougher competition, and continue to improve as a player. However, he said he won’t forget his roots as a Paris Wildcat.
“I’m so glad I was able to be part of a high-class team like Paris, and I’m proud of everything we accomplished together,” he said.
