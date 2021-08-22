Rivercrest ISD logo

The Rivercrest Lady Rebel volleyball team took the first two sets against Queen City on Friday, but were unable to hold on for the win, dropping the next three and the game 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 18-25, 7-15.

Senior Korie Mankins led the way for Rivercrest, finishing with 11 kills, 17 digs, two aces and a block. Senior Lauren Hardman also played well, notching nine kills, four aces and six digs.

