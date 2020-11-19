The North Lamar Pantherettes’ strong start to the basketball season continued on Tuesday, as the team earned a convincing 44-29 win over Greenville.
Defense took center stage for the Pantherettes in the win. In a dominating second quarter, the suffocating North Lamar defense held Greenville without a field goal, and their only scoring in the period came from a lone free throw.
Hutton Pointer exerted her presence in the post, leading the team with 15 points. Maddie Walters also scored in double digits, finishing with 10. Mylee Nottingham scored six points for the Pantherettes, Sloane Hill had four, Cydnie Malone scord four, Hannah Kent finished with three and Dani Blount had two.
