The football regular season is in the books for Texas high school teams, and now three Red River Valley teams — the Paris Wildcats, Cooper Bulldogs and Clarksville Tigers — turn their attentions to the postseason. And for two of those teams, the first round of the playoffs bring with it some familiar foes.
Both Paris and Cooper will square off against the same teams they faced in last year’s bi-district round. For the Wildcats, that means a game against the Dallas-Lincoln Tigers. For Cooper, it means a showdown with the Trenton Tigers.
Clarksville, meanwhile, will face the Mart Panthers.
“We played them last year, of course, but they’re a different team now and so are we,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “They’re big and physical, and they have a bunch of players who can take it to the house if you give up an inch.”
Lincoln finished district play with just one district loss, which came at the hands of the undefeated Dallas-Carter Cowboys.
Mart enters the postseason having not lost a game all season, and averaging better than 50 points per game. The Tigers’ offense will need to be firing on all cylinders, and the team’s speedy and athletic backs to keep up.
The Bulldogs, entering the postseason themselves undefeated, will face off against a Trenton team that finished district play with a 2-3 record.
Paris will play Dallas-Lincoln today, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at their home Wildcat Stadium. Cooper’s game is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Texas A&M-Commerce, and Clarksville’s game is scheduled for Friday at 7 as well, with the game to be played at Eustace High School.
Cooper head coach Rod Castorena and Clarksville head coach Jarrick Farmer could not be reached for comment by press time.
“We’re onto the next phase,” Hohenberger said. “The goal is just to be 1-0 each week. We feel like we play our best football in November and December, and we’re ready.”
