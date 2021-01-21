Think about all the hallmarks of great sports rivalries: wild comebacks, nailbiter finishes, great individual performances, emotions that run high and more. Tuesday’s girls basketball game between Paris and North Lamar — arguably the biggest rivalry in the Red River Valley — had all of that and then some.
On Tuesday, the Paris Ladycats built a 16-point lead against their cross-county rivals on the back of some simply stellar offensive and defensive execution, and then withstood a fierce Pantherette rally to hold on for the 60-55 victory.
Though it was Paris that would eventually build up a nearly insurmountable lead, the early goings of the game saw the Pantherettes firmly take control of things. North Lamar opened the game on a 10-0 run. The Pantherettes used excellent ball movement — a hallmark of the team all season long — to find good shots and disrupt the Ladycats’ defense.
The Ladycats finally got on the board with a basket by senior Quiniya Savage, but Pantherette Mylee Nottingham answered right back with a stop-and-pop 3-pointer, marking three straight North Lamar scores that came from triples by Nottingham.
Nottingham would stay hot all night long, and went on to lead her team with 22 points for the game.
“I think the girls should come out of this game being a lot more confident with our shooting,” North Lamar head coach Taqoya Monds said.
North Lamar brought their lead to 17-7 minutes later on a 3-pointer from sophomore Cydnie Malone, but the Ladycats had an answer. Scoring from Savage, Keshanti Gordon and Jazz Dangerfield cut the lead to just two, and the second quarter began with North Lamar clinging to a 17-15 lead.
As it would turn out, that lead would not last long. The Ladycats took their first lead of the game just seconds into the second quarter on a three from the wing by Dangerfield. They would not relinquish the lead for the rest of the game.
Much of the second quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with both offenses taking it to the other team’s defense. In one pair of trips down the court, Pantherette Hutton Pointer scored on a nice post move that cut Paris’ lead to one. Then, on the Ladycats’ ensuing possession, Dangerfield extended the lead back to three when she scored on an excellent back-door cut.
As the quarter stretched on, the Ladycats extended their lead by turning defensive intensity into easy offense, forcing turnovers that led to fast break scores. Leading the charge defensively was Nya Williams, who came away with an alarming number of steals and deflections.
“We were able to read their eyes and where they were going, and that allowed us to get in the way of the ball,” Williams said.
The Ladycats kept the defensive intensity up in the third quarter, and their lead ballooned as a result. North Lamar’s repeated attempts to feed the ball into the post were thwarted time and time again thanks to Paris’ persistent defense.
“We really worked on the press and defense this week,” Paris head coach Hiyadeja Moore said after the game. “If she can get her fingers on a deflection, Nya’s good to go. She wants the steal and she gets hungrier, and we have to calm her down a little.”
And offensively the Ladycats weren’t simply relying on steals to get their points, either. The team was nailing long-range and midrange jumpshots at an impressive rate, and back-door cuts led to many easy scores off perfect passes.
Savage and Williams took over for Paris in the third, with each scoring seven points in the period. Twice in the quarter, Savage finished at the rim through heavy contact, converting and-one opportunities.
Savage finished the game leading her team with 21 points.
“She’s able to finish around the basket, go back up for her own rebound; she’s my most physical player,” Moore said of Savage.
“They were playing back, so I could get open and just drive with my power,” Savage said.
Williams pushed the score to 45-29 in the closing minute of the third quarter, the biggest the lead had grown all game.
Entering the fourth quarter, Paris had North Lamar on the ropes. But the Pantherettes quickly showed they weren’t about to go down without putting up a fight.
Pointer and Nottingham scored within seconds of one another to cut the lead to 11 barely two minutes into the quarter, and just like that the momentum swung away from Paris and squarely into North Lamar’s favor.
“We finally got back to playing our game; it’s a shame it took their backs being against the wall,” Monds said. “We’re supposed to shoot like that all the time. It shouldn’t take being down for us to start letting it ride.”
The Pantherettes also found a major boost in the fourth from a player not known for putting up many points — senior guard Macy Richardson.
Richardson caught fire in the final period, draining three 3-pointers and playing a vital role in helping her team get back in the game.
“I told her when (guard Maddie Walters) got in foul trouble and Cydnie was having trouble finding her rhythm, I pulled her aside and told her, ‘Listen, I need you to go out here and score,’” Monds said. “She said, ‘Yes ma’am,’ and that’s exactly what she did.”
Richardson scored nine of her 12 points in the thrilling fourth quarter.
The Pantherettes cut the lead to single digits for the first time since midway through the third quarter with just about two and a half minutes remaining in the game when a Malone 3-pointer brought the score to 56-47.
An Asia Johnson bucket pushed the lead back to 11, but Nottingham answered right back with a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to eight.
All the while, the legion of North Lamar fans who had made the drive to Wildcat Gymnasium were getting more and more reinvigorated as the quarter wore on, and by this point they’d reached a fever pitch.
North Lamar would cut the deficit all the way down to five points, but the Paris defense regrouped and got the key stops it needed to prevent the comeback and hold on for the win. Moore said there was one thought running through her head as she watched the Pantherettes methodically chip away at her team’s lead.
“We’re so young,” she chuckled. “We’ve never been in that position before, and I went and told them they grew up a lot tonight.
For the players, this will be a game the Ladycats won’t soon forget.
“It feels really good, kicking their butts,” Savage said with a grin.
In addition to Savage’s 21 points, Dangerfield and Gordon joined her in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Williams scored nine, Johnson had four and Jordan Andrade finished with two.
For the Pantherettes, Nottingham and Richardson led the team with their 22-point and 12-point performances. Malone scored nine, Pointer had eight and Walters scored four.
