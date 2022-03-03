An eighth-inning line drive by Ryan Thornton scored teammate Landen Houchins, and the Cooper Bulldogs won a preseason baseball game against Lone Oak in thrilling fashion, triumphing 6-5 in extra innings.
Houchins finished the game with a trio of RBIs, with Caleb Anderson, Denver Wood and Colin Ingram all scoring runs in the game.
Wyatt Allen pitched more than five innings in relief, striking out eight.
