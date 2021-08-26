The Rivercrest Lady Rebels volleyball team won in heart-stopping fashion on Tuesday, going the distance with Miller Grove and coming out victorious 13-25, 25-17, 25-16, 19-25, 16-14.
Korie Mankins led the way for the Lady Rebs with a dozen kills, 11 digs and a pair of aces.
Lauren Hardman also came up big, finishing with nine kills and a trio of blocks.
Freshman Lizzie Langehennig made an impact with some stellar play from the service line, racking up seven aces. and she also contributed four kills and seven digs.
And defensively, no one had a bigger impact for Rivercrest than junior Avery Martin, who finished with an astonishing 40 digs.
