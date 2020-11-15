The Honey Grove Lady Warriors’ season last year wasn’t without its share of adversity — as is the case for just about any team — but they found a way to overcome the obstacles and secure a playoff appearance.
“I think we peaked at the right time and really started playing our best basketball of the season around the time of the playoffs,” head coach Dustin Smith said.
As the team heads into the 2020-21 season, though, they find themselves in an interesting position.
“We have this really interesting dynamic,” Smith said. “We lost a lot of our bit time senior leadership, and we have kids who are two or three years into playing varsity basketball with a bunch of young kids who are still in their first year playing varsity basketball. That’ll be something we play with this year and try to figure out how to balance.
Despite being somewhat inexperienced, Smith said there’s a lot to like about this year’s squad, not least of which is their basketball IQ and aptitude for the sport.
“A lot of times, with younger kids, it can be frustrating trying to get them to understand what it is you want them to do, but that really isn’t the case with this group,” he said. “They seem to really get everything extremely quickly, which of course makes my job easier and they’re all hard workers.”
Nevertheless, Smith said, the most likely problem the team might run into would be a lack of chemistry.
“I think there’s no question that the biggest possible weakness is figuring out a way to develop the chemistry we want in the playoffs now,” he said. “We have some team chemistry and things we need to figure out in-house.”
Smith said last year’s team would run into issues where it would play exceptionally well in bursts, but sometimes struggled to sustain runs of strong play. Rectifying that and generating a form of consistency will go a long way in improving on last year, he said.
Solving those issues has been made considerably more difficult by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he said, which eliminated much of the team’s opportunities to play a substantial number of pre-district games, and completely cancelled the slate of preseason tournaments.
“We need to have a mental game that’s as strong as our physical game,” Smith said. “That’s how you overcome these things.”
Depth charts and who will see starting minutes will likely be determined in the opening games of the season, Smith said. But he pointed to a few players who could see much bigger roles this year.
“Prisella Reyna is going to be coming in and handling the ball quite a bit, and Ty’Ciera Battle is another guard who’s going to be coming in and handling the ball for us.”
Looking at this year’s roster, Smith said one of the team’s strongest qualities is its speed.
“We’re small in stature, but we are really quick,” he said. “We’ve got some players who are what many people traditionally think of as a post, but we’ll use them as more of a guard. And I think we’ll rely on those types of players, using their speed to get up and down the floor in a hurry.”
