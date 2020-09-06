LINDEN — A drizzling rain fell on the Linden-Kildare Tigers’ home field when the third quarter buzzer sounded. The Clarksville Blue Tigers’ quarterback just received the snap, but the ball slipped from the freshman’s fingers when he prepared to fire it off. Fans in the stands prepared themselves for the sack they knew was coming.
Except it didn’t.
Johnathan Olguin didn’t drop the ball — it popped up out of his hand for less than a second — and he wasn’t about to be a sitting duck for his opponent’s defense. While the Blue Tigers offensive line held strong, Olguin found a hole to squeeze through, a right side seam. He poured on the speed, putting 52 yards underfoot to score Clarksville’s only touchdown of the evening. The Blue Tigers couldn’t nab the extra point, but Olguin had five minutes earlier put 3 on the board with a 32-yard field goal, and that was enough to clinch the 9-8 victory over the L-K Tigers.
“It was a really, really big play for me,” Olguin said after the game, thanking his linemen for the opportunity. “It was my first touchdown of the season. I’m really thankful to have this moment to share with my brothers, to share with my family.”
Friday night’s game was the second time in as many weeks the Clarksville Tigers took on another team of Tigers, and it was the second time they emerged victorious.
The Blue Tigers pulled off a 17-14 victory over the Whitewright Tigers on Aug. 28 at New Century Stadium. While it feels good to start the season off 2-0, head coach Jarrick Farmer said he sees room for improvement.
“We have a ways to go if we want to be the team that we set out to be every time we step out in the sun,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do. I’m OK with the win, I mean I don’t know who wouldn’t be, but I want the kids to see their growth. We’re trying to get them to develop into positive and productive young men, and that’s part of life lessons.”
There was notable growth in one aspect of the game from the Blue Tigers’ initial outing: much cleaner gameplay. Farmer said that was a focus of practice last week after watching film of the penalty-ridden game against Whitewright. And though the practice paid off, that’s not to say yellow flags didn’t fly. Clarksville was called for a facemask penalty late in the first quarter as frustration set in following a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Linden-Kildare’s Taeshun Mitchell and a successful two-point conversion by quarterback Mason Johnson. Though they drew first blood, those were the only points the L-K Tigers would score all night.
The real story of Friday night’s game is one of defense. It wasn’t always pretty — Blue Tigers defenders had trouble stopping Mitchell and running back Russel Nance from advancing the ball upfield, but they had enough stopping power to force Linden-Kildare to turn the ball over on downs before they got too close to the end zone.
Clarksville’s Jaqualin Dennis, who played both sides of the ball, gave as good as he got defensively. Linden-Kildare defenders kept Dennis to short gains throughout the game, but it was Dennis who snatched a 4th-down pass by Johnson out of the air for a 9-yard return.
While that made up for the fumbled kick-off after Linden-Kildare’s touchdown, the opportunity to strike back was lost when Olguin overshot wide receiver RJ Owens in the end zone. Linden-Kildare intercepted that 19-yard pass for a 31-yard return and marched to Clarksville’s side of the field. That drive ended when Blue Tigers defensive back Amarion Black recovered a fumble at Clarksville’s 49 yard line. Three unsuccessful downs later, Clarksville punted. Linden-Kildare marched the ball to their 39, but the final drive of the second quarter was brought to an abrupt end when Clarksville defenders Ronomeke Rodriguez and Zion Banks sacked Johnson.
Dennis came through for his Tigers again in the middle of the third with a 4th-down fumble recovery at Linden-Kildare’s 16 yard line. He picked up enough yards for another first down, but the Clarksville Tigers lost that first and goal position to an incomplete pass and two back-to-back false start penalties. After another incomplete pass, Olguin notched Clarksville’s first points of the night with his 32-yard field goal.
The Blue Tigers defense again shut down Linden-Kildare at Clarksville’s 34 yard line, setting Olguin up for his touchdown run. Keeping the home Tigers out of the red zone for the remainder of the game, Clarksville’s defense forced Linden-Kildare to hand the ball over on downs with 3:19 left in the game. Clarksville made a few drives, then took a knee to run out the clock to hand the Linden-Kildare Tigers their second loss of the season.
The Clarksville Tigers will be on the road again Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game against Tom Bean (0-2).
