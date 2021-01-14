It was a total team effort for the Detroit Lady Eagles on Tuesday, as they downed Maud 43-38.
Maud had a size advantage over the Lady Eagles, but the Detroit players quickly showed it wouldn’t matter. Madison Gaddis nailed some big shots early, and Braylin Craig contributed some stellar on-ball defense to help the team build an early lead.
Detroit found itself trailing heading into the final period, but took the lead thanks to some quick offense from guard CC Runels, who scored two quick buckets. Then iced the win with free throws by Kayleigh Griggs.
“It was good, team basketball,” coach Joey Musgrove said. “They never stopped fighting.”
