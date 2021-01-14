detroit eagles logo
Buy Now

It was a total team effort for the Detroit Lady Eagles on Tuesday, as they downed Maud 43-38.

Maud had a size advantage over the Lady Eagles, but the Detroit players quickly showed it wouldn’t matter. Madison Gaddis nailed some big shots early, and Braylin Craig contributed some stellar on-ball defense to help the team build an early lead.

Detroit found itself trailing heading into the final period, but took the lead thanks to some quick offense from guard CC Runels, who scored two quick buckets. Then iced the win with free throws by Kayleigh Griggs.

“It was good, team basketball,” coach Joey Musgrove said. “They never stopped fighting.”

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.