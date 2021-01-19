Registration for Paris Optimist Club Baseball is now open. Players can now register at parisoptimistbaseball.com.
In-person registration is scheduled for Feb. 6 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. Credit and debit processing fees will apply to both online and in-person registrants.
