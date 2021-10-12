Jackson Brasseux might have just been a sophomore last year, but his play on the baseball diamond for the North Lamar Panthers was stellar enough this year to turn the heads of his peers and college scouts alike. Now, he’ll continue his athletic career past high school after committing to Rice University.
Brasseux was always an athletics-minded child growing up, and from a young age he was involved in not only baseball, but football, basketball and tennis as well. However, as he got older, baseball stood out above the other sports he played.
“When I was little, I did a little bit of everything, and I didn’t really know what sport I liked the most,” he said. “There was always baseball around the house. It was always on TV, and it just ended up being the sport I gravitated towards more than the others.”
It was at about the age of 12, Brasseux said, that he truly began to take the game seriously and think of it as something he could do at the highest of levels, such as the NCAA and MLB.
“It was at about that age that I started to see how I stacked up against my peers, and I just really had a fun time playing the game, and so that’s when I started to realize that it was something I wanted to do at a higher level,” he said.
Through tireless dedication, he expanded his game, adding pitching into his skillset. He first worked on pitching to aid his travel team one summer, and ended up taking to it so well that he continued to develop that aspect of his game, and now Rice recruited him as a two-way player, hoping to see him pitch and play the outfield when not on the mound.
“I have a four-seam fastball and a two-seam fastball. I like to throw the four-seam when pitching to right-handed hitters and the two-seam when running into lefties,” Brasseux said. “And then (North Lamar coach Bric Steed) helped me develop the curveball this spring and so that’s kind of been my go-to secondary pitch.”
“He didn’t get too many chances to pitch last year, because we had a lot of really good senior pitching already, but he’s a strong contender to be our ace this season,” Steed said. “He’s got some nasty stuff.”
It’s not just at the mound that Brasseux excels, either. As a sophomore, he emerged as one of the very best hitters in the Red River Valley, boasting tremendous bat speed and power, and a keen eye for the strike zone. And just as he added pitching to his resume with practice and dedication, he similarly worked to become a switch-hitter when he was younger.
“Jackson has the ability to be one of the best hitters in the entire state, I think,” Steed said. “He can hit the ball from both sides of the plate as well as just about anyone I’ve ever coached. … Switch-hitters aren’t something you see very often at this level, and I’ve only had two in my time as a coach.”
And defensively he’s no slouch either, Steed said. Brasseux possesses a powerful arm and good quickness that make him an ideal outfielder.
When it came to choosing where he wanted to continue his baseball career, Brasseux said Rice always stood out because of its academic pedigree.
“That was always something no other school could provide,” Brasseux said. “I had a few offers that I was really excited about, but what set Rice apart was the academic degree and the chance to graduate from there with that degree.”
And sealing the deal, he said, was a new and energetic coaching staff at Rice, including a pitching coach who Brasseux believes will help take his performance on the mound to the next level.
Brasseux said he’s already excited to don the blue and white uniform for the Rice Owls, but he’s also still very much focused on what he can do as a Panther, he said.
“Last year we made the playoffs as the four seed, and then lost to a really good Bullard team,” he said. “This year I definitely think we can go a lot farther, and even have a chance to compete in Austin (for the state championship) if we play like we’re capable. … I don’t think a lot of people are thinking of us as a contender like that, and I just want to prove the doubters wrong.”
“He’s got all the talent to excel and be a great player,” Steed said. “He’s a terrific player and you can tell by watching him that he’s going to continue to improve and only get even better, which is a really exciting prospect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.