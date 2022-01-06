GRAND SALINE — Chisum head girls basketball coach Will Smith earned his 100th win Tuesday night at Grand Saline, and he did it in style, with the Lady Mustangs cruising to a dominating 65-24 victory.
Lady Mustang Peyton Holland started the game emphatically, draining a 3-pointer in the opening seconds, and the team never looked back, as it raced out to a 15-5 lead by the end of the first quarter.
That opening-possession 3-pointer set the tone not just for Chisum, but for Holland individually, as she went on to finish with a team-high 27 points, coming in a variety of ways.
“She really did it all,” Smith said. “She was driving, finding lanes to the rim. But she also was knocking down her outside shots really well. When she has both those working, teams have a really hard time slowing her down.”
And while she did her work attacking, post Harmony Marsh scored a quiet 18 points, largely coming on the tail end of broken plays and offensive rebounds.
“Harmony made it look easy out there,” Smith said. “We didn’t really run that many plays for her, but she got her points by being active and being in the right place.”
The Mustangs were able to turn stellar defense into easy offense, with steals, blocks and deflections aplenty.
Emma Garner joined Marsh and Holland in double figures, scoring 10. Brooklyn Atnip and Taylor Powell each added three points, and Brylea Marshall and Kaylie Spradlin both added two.
