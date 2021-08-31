The Rivercrest Lady Rebels entered the Mount Vernon volleyball tournament on something of a back foot this weekend, having struggled in their most recent games leading up to it. At the tournament, though, they were able to put things together in a big way, playing extremely well and taking home first place in the silver bracket in the process.
“We didn’t play too well in our games heading into the tournament, and we started rough in the first match of the day, but we had a moment when we realized we had to step it up, and then you started to see the team we could be,” Rivercrest head coach Katelyn James said. “We were making hustle plays, playing hard.”
Leading off, the Lady Rebs faced off against Como-Pickton, the two teams went back and forth in the early goings and even found themselves trailing, until sophomore Bailie English stepped up to serve. Behind her strong service game, the team rattled off eight straight points and never looked back. They carried that momentum into the second set, downing Como-Pickton 25-22, 25-19.
“I think having someone dependable step up to the service line was huge, and we were able to ride that.”
Senior middle blockers Korie Mankins and Lauren Hardman led the team offensively in the set, each recording seven kills in the game. English had a team-best four aces, and Vivian Hines led the team with 11 assists.
Before the second game of the day against Paul Pewitt, Mankins and Hardman rallied the team with an impassioned pep talk, James said.
“Our two seniors, Lauren and Korie, pulled everyone aside and gave them a motivational talk,” James said. “And then we really picked it up against Pewitt.”
The team fired on all cylinders against the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas, with strong play coming from several contributors.
“Lauren and Korie were hitting the ball extremely well, Bailie was playing good, our setter Vivian Hines was great and our replacement libero, Alexis Carey, really came into her own and played well too,” James said. “It was great to see.”
In particular, James praised the work done by Mankins and Hardman as being crucial to the team’s success.
“I’ve been working with Lauren on putting the ball where she wants it, and her hard work has been paying off,” the coach said. “Korie reads the court really well. She knows she doesn’t have to go up and hit it super hard every time, because she’s able to dink it wherever the other team’s not to get the kill. And she’s also really improved her play from the back row.”
After taking the first set 25-16, the Lady Rebels picked up where they left off, when freshman Lizzie Langehennig stepped to the service line and helped her team score six straight points.
“She’s going to be someone to keep your eyes on over the next few years,” James said. “She has a great feel for the game and really excellent fundamentals, and as she gets that experience and gets used to the speed of varsity, she’ll just continue to get better.”
Mankins had 11 kills, an ace and six digs against Pewitt; Hardman had six kills and three aces; Carey had a team-high eight digs and Vivian Hines and Alexis Case combined for 23 aces as the Lady Rebs took the second set 25-20 to secure the game and seal first place in their bracket.
“We’re back on the right track,” James said. “I think we realized that if things start to go wrong, it just takes one momentum swing to erase that and turn things back around.”
