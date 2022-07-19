Now with the summer seasons coming to a close, the Paris Optimist Club is looking forward to the fall, with sign-ups for the fall baseball season scheduled for later this month.
For ages 5-14, Paris Optimist will host sign-ups on July 24 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The sign-ups will be held at Woodall, where all games will be played during the season.
