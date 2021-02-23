The Chisum Lady Mustangs’ offense fired on all cylinders Monday, and the softball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in its 10-run, 19-9 victory over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
The Chisum offense was led by Brylea Marshall, who batted a perfect 4-4 while driving in three RBIs and scoring five of her team’s runs.
The game was close in the early goings, though that didn’t last long. Pittsburg got on the board first, scoring a run in the opening frame, though the Lady Mustangs responded with two in the bottom of the first thanks to a a Marshall triple that scored Peyton Holland and a Kelsea Ball single to score Marshall. Two more runs were tacked on in the second by Holland and senior Kaci Williams.
Pittsburg responded with four runs in the third, but Chisum took the lead back for good in the bottom of the inning, and they were off to the races.
The team scored multiple runs in every single inning, but none was bigger than the sixth, which saw the Lady Mustangs cross home plate seven times.
In addition to Marshall’s offensive explosion, Holland, Williams, Ball and Serena Whatley each finished with two hits each, and each scored multiple runs for the Lady Mustangs as well.
