Things didn’t start off great for the North Lamar Pantherettes on Tuesday night. But the ending was picture-perfect — a picture of North Lamar volleyball players jumping into each other’s arms as the ball hit the ground, ending a five set win over Spring Hill in the Bi-District round of the playoffs 16-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8.
That final point came when Lauren Dority blocked a would-be kill from Spring Hill. The ball came off the outstretched arms of Dority and landed inbounds on the opposite of the net. It was fitting it ended that way too. Dority led the team with 16 blocks in the game. Her sister, Logan Dority, finished with the second most at seven. As a team, North Lamar had 37 blocks and 10 block assists.
Things started rough for the Pantherettes, though, as they lost the first set by nine points.
“I feel like the first set was kind of the same theme that we had when we played Paris on Friday,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said after the game. “We couldn’t really get into a rhythm.”
That all changed in the second set. With the set tied at 6-6, the Pantherettes went on a 14-5 scoring run and eventually won the game 25-16.
“Once we found the rhythm, it was just like butter. It was so smooth,” Upchurch added. “Once we got our consistency, especially in that second set. Our serve-receive really picked up and once we were able to run the offense, that helped us a lot.”
Even though North Lamar dropped the third set, it was a much tighter contest. It wasn’t until later in the set that Spring Hill was able to pull away with the win. That would be the last time, though. The Pantherettes pulled away late in the fourth set for the win and then they dominated the fifth set for the Bi-District championship.
Hannah Titlow finished with 23 digs to lead the team. Emma Layton and Erica King each had 20 while Kate Rainey finished with 12. Zoey Figueroa had nine, Lauren Dority five while Logan Dority had three. In total the Pantherettes finished with 95 digs in the game.
“Our heart and hustle is what got us this many wins and it’s what got us this win tonight,” Upchurch said. “We were really able to get in Spring Hill’s head. Especially when they were not hustling for balls. They weren’t expecting us to get certain balls over and it’s kind of the theme that we’ve had this whole entire season.”
Freshman Roselyn Spencer had a great playoff debut as well, as she added three digs, four kills and five blocks. Logan Dority led the team with 10 kills. Titlow added nine. Lauren Dority finished with seven as did Rainey. King had four for the Pantherettes.
King also added 31 assists to her bi-district resume, and Layton added five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.