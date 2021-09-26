When the North Lamar Pantherettes took the volleyball court on Friday, you couldn’t tell that they hadn’t played a volleyball game in roughly two weeks. North Lamar opened up district play on Friday night with a dominating three-set win over Liberty-Eylau, 25-11, 25-11, 25-12.
The Pantherettes got big contributions from the service line. Sophomore Lauren Dority set the tone early as she served 10 straight points for North Lamar. During that stretch, she was aided by three kills from Hannah Titlow and some big blocks by Erica King.
“I try to keep it aggressive,” Dority said about her play at the service line after the game. “Just keep my team up. That’s what we’ve been working on lately.”
In the three games, Dority had 22 serves for the Pantherettes. North Lamar was also aided by their play at the net. Both Lauren and Logan Dority as well as Titlow, King and Kate Rainey. All of them played a significant part at the net with blocking and kills against Liberty Eylau.
“Aggression is key. So no matter who you’re playing, you better be aggressive and be on top or it’s not gonna end well for you,” Hannah Titlow said after the game. “Every last one of us were aggressive and we all hit to our potential.”
All three sets had the same formula, as the Pantherettes pulled away from the Lady Leopards in the middle. North Lamar gets the first district win under their belt, which is critical going forward.
“I just told the girls I said that was the perfect way to start districts. That’s how you should start a district, especially on homecoming,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said after the game. “I think that set a precedent right there for how we’re going to go into next week. We got Gilmer and (Pleasant Grove) and I think that was a great, great way to go into those two games next week.”
Both those games will be on the road. The Pantherettes will be back home a week from Tuesday when they host the Paris Ladycats.
