After having somewhat of a rough go of things in recent years, the North Lamar Panthers showed signs of growth on the soccer field in 2021, missing the playoffs by just one game. Building on that momentum, and with new head coach Justin Stout at the helm, the team is brimming with confidence that 2022 will be a breakout season.
“I feel like we’re going to have a great season,” Panther Devin Balazs said. “Our chemistry is way better than it was last year, the energy is just way better and plus we have some key players coming back.”
The improved atmosphere is due in large part to Stout, who has been with North Lamar for a handful of years, but is making his head coaching debut this year with the soccer team. Stout, who comes to the position with a great deal of experience in and around the sport of soccer, said his primary goal is to change the culture surrounding boys soccer at North Lamar first and foremost.
“You see (head football coach Brenton Whitaker) doing it over there with the football team, and it’s something that I want to do too,” Stout said. “I want to get kids excited about our soccer team and make it something they take pride in. It’s not easy, and it takes a lot of work, but that’s what I’m trying to do.”
A big part of changing that culture is changing attitudes on the team, Stout said. He recalled a game from the prior season, when players on the team were expressing defeatist attitudes before the game had even started — something he plans on nipping in the bud this year.
“They were talking like, ‘Oh, we’re about to be blown out,’ and I don’t want any of that,” he said. “I want them to go into every game with the mindset that they can win, and that they’re going to give it their all.”
In terms of the X’s and O’s of the game, Stout said he preaches a freer brand of soccer, and one that puts an emphasis on valuing possession.
“Last year, we kind of had a tendency to run down the field and fire shots as fast as we could, and I want to teach them the value of passing the ball around and winning time of possession,” he said. “I feel like I’m still finding my identity as a coach in terms of what my teams will look like, but that’s a big thing I want to emphasize.”
On the field, the Panthers will have plenty of talent, and all are hungry to compete for a playoff berth.
Leading the way is the team’s dynamic forward, Adan Quezada. Quezada is as crafty as they come, and possesses an absolute cannon of a leg.
“Adan is a great player and a great teammate,” Stout said. “The other guys on the team look up to him as that captain-type player, and elevate their level of play to match him. I’m expecting great things from Adan this year, and it’s awesome that he’s just a junior, meaning I get to coach him next year too.”
Another key piece to the team’s offense is Balasz, who joins Quezada up top as a striker.
Defensively, players like Devin Offutt, Brice Haley and Zain Figueroa will provide the Panthers with a strong core. And in goal, Mason Cole provides length, athleticism and quick reflexes.
“He’s playing basketball right now of course, but once he gets done with that and rejoins the team, he’ll be huge for us,” sophomore Austin Ross said.
The team’s biggest strength is its communication on the field, Balasz said, and the group excels at working in sync with one another.
And from the top of the roster to the bottom, speed is another prevailing theme with this year’s team.
“When they’re flying around the field, I think they’ll be a fun team to watch,” Stout said. “I really think the sky is the limit for what this group can accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.