A common adage in sports is “it’s never over ‘til it’s over,” and on Tuesday, the Paris Ladycats showed just how true that saying is. After dropping the first two sets in a three-out-of-five game, the Ladycats took the ensuing three sets to pull victory from the jaws of defeat, winning 23-25, 19-25, 25-23. 25-19, 15-10.
Early on, the Ladycats and the Texas High Lady Tigers were neck-and-neck, but it was the Lady Tigers who more often than not were able to close out tough, drawn out rallies.
“We weren’t playing terribly, but we were not putting things together at all,” senior Bella Hill said. “We were letting points drop that we shouldn’t have been, and we just couldn’t seem to build any momentum.”
Offensively, the team turned time and time again to its two biggest offensive weapons: outside hitter Macey McAmis and setter Lilly Lewis. McAmis had nine opening-set kills, while Lewis added four kills, as well as some strong play at the net.
After playing below their standards in the first two sets, Hill said the team rallied together before the start of the third set.
Reinvigorated, the Ladycats began playing with more intensity defensively, which in turn
“We really just wanted to get this win for (head coach Ashley Green),” Hill said. “We were picking up a lot of the tips and deep balls; we adjusted to their hits, getting our touches on the block and really adjusted to their good middle hitter. We got a pretty good lead on them, and we built on it.”
Even with the renewed intensity from Paris, Texas High wouldn’t go down without a fight, and late in the fourth set, Paris trailed, only a few points from the loss. They rallied though, and pulled ahead to force the decisive fifth set.
“Our mindset became, ‘Don’t let any ball hit the floor,’” Hill said. “We played like this was our last time ever on the court together.”
McAmis took charge in the fifth set, with Lewis and Eva Vogt feeding her the ball repeatedly, and to great effect.
Stepping up late with a pair of well-placed attacks in the fifth set, and a trio of kills in the fourth, was Asia Moore. Though Moore’s impact is usually felt in the stellar hustle plays she makes, her offensive impact on Tuesday was undeniable.
“I think she played really well and stepped up today,” Green said after the game. “I’m really proud of her.”
McAmis finished with 33 kills, Lewis had 17 and Vogt added 10 in the comeback win, with Hill and McAmis leading the team with 25 and 23 digs respectively.
Vogt hada team-best 29 assists, and Lewis finished right behind her with 28.
“I think this team does way better under pressure,” Green said. “That’s the fun part of competition, and when their backs are against the wall I think they really thrive off of it and step their level of play up.”
