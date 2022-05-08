The Cooper Bulldog baseball team used some timely hitting to come out victorious in their playoff opener Friday, downing Trenton 9-4.
It was Trenton that got on the board first with a first-inning run, but Cooper quickly responded in the second with a fly ball by Caleb Anderson that allowed teammate Ryan Thornton — who had reached base earlier in the inning with a line drive single — to score.
Trenton scored another in the top of the third, but the Bulldogs grabbed the lead for good with three runs in the bottom half of the frame that came when Horton smacked an RBI single, scoring Wyatt Allen, and a steal of home plate by Colin Ingram in the very next at-bat.
Cooper started to pull away in the next inning, with Allen, Ingram, Hunter Horton, Thornton and Tanner Houchins all driving in runs with hits, pushing the score to 9-2.
Allen pitched the majority of the game, striking out nine Trenton batters in just over six innings of action. Denver Wood came in to face the final two batters of the game, and struck out both.
Game 2 of the series, played Saturday, did not conclude by press time. Full coverage of the game will be included in Tuesday’s edition of The Paris News.
