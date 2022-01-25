For basketball fans who appreciate low-scoring, physical defensive games, Monday’s game between the Rivercrest Lady Rebels and the Clarksville Lady Tigers was a dream come true.
Both teams played aggressive on-ball defense, contesting shots and pressuring the ball. In the end, it was the Rivercrest Lady Rebels who won in hostile territory, 40-32 in a game that came down to the final moments.
The tone for the game was set right from the outset. Both teams kept one another off balance with stifling defensive pressure, but not much going on offense. Steals were aplenty on both sides throughout the game, and in particular in the opening quarter.
The first points of the game didn’t come until the first quarter was about halfway through, when Clarksville’s Daleashia Johnson scored on a fast break.
The only other field goal made in the period was another basket down low by Johnson, and Clarksville went into the second quarter with a4-2 lead.
It was in the second quarter that the Lady Rebels began to find their footing, though. Defensively, the Lady Rebels kept up their pressure, and Clarksville seemed off balance and out of sorts throughout the quarter. And on the other side of the ball, Rivercrest was able to operate much more effectively on offense, reducing its own turnovers.
“I definitely think defense is our strong suit,” Rivercrest’s Logan Huddleston said. “We’re quick, and we like to use that to our advantage and get steals.”
“We talk all the time in practice about how if we’re willing to sacrifice on the defensive end and play as a team, then at the end of the day we’ll know we gave it everything we had,” head coach Justin Milton added.
Leading the charge defensively for Rivercrest were Huddleston, Alexis Carey and Anna Duvall. Each of them finished the game with three steals, and they also contested countless Clarksville shots, making nothing easy for the Lady Tigers.
Rivercrest took its first lead of the game with about five and a half minutes left in the second quarter, when Selena Kelley scored off an offensive rebound, putting her team up 8-6.
By the end of the quarter, the Lady Rebs had built up a 14-8 lead thanks to scoring from Kelley, Huddleston, and Carey.
A bucket by Duvall at the start of the second half put Rivercrest up by eight, and it looked like the Lady Rebels might have been on the verge of pulling away. Instead, Clarksville answered with an 8-0 run, thanks to baskets from Mariela Resendiz and Ashley Rosser — including an impressive and-one layup by Rosser — that knotted the game up at 16-16.
“We knew Clarksville’s a really good team, and so we knew they were going to come out and make some adjustments,” Milton said.
All the while, the defensive pressure from both teams continued, with Clarksville’s defensive pressure being spearheaded by Arie Owens and Legacy Booker.
Much of the second half consisted of Rivercrest going on brief runs, only for Clarksville to cut the game down to within a point or two. The largest lead of the game came with just under three minutes to go in the fourth, when a basket by Kelley put her team up 35-25.
Just as they had all night, though, the Lady Tigers responded. A flurry of scoring was capped off by a dramatic 3-pointer by Rosser that cut Rivercrest’s lead to just three points, after they’d led by double digits just moments prior.
“Ashley isn’t afraid of the big shot,” Clarksville coach Broderick Gaffney said. “She welcomes those kinds of moments, and that’s her being a senior and a leader.”
However, that was as close as Clarksville would get, as Duvall answered with a basket to put her team back up by two possessions, and the Lady Tigers were forced to foul in the final minute.
“We just tried to play smart there at the end,” Kelley said. “We took care of the ball and didn’t force anything to finish the game strong.”
Duvall led Clarksville with 12 points, and Kelley added 10. Anna Guest scored six points, while Huddleston and Carey each added four. Lauren Hardman scored three points in a return to the team after missing much of the season, and Alexis Case scored a point as well.
