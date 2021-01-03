CLARKSVILLE — Playing without the services of leading scorer Madison Gill on Tuesday afternoon, the Clarksville Lady Tigers remained unbeaten in district play, improving to 4-0 by defeating the Maud Lady Cardinals 56-45. Clarksville used a surprising onslaught from 3-point land to help secure the win, as the Lady Tigers knocked down eight long-distance bombs in the win.
The Lady Cardinals held a 3-2 lead with 4:17 left in the opening period, before Aliyah Cherry answered for the Lady Tigers with a 3-point bomb that gave Clarksville the lead at 5-3 with just under four minutes remaining in the first quarter. Cherry buried three long range shots in the game, and scored seven of Clarksville’s eight points in the low-scoring first period, which ended with the teams tied at 8-all.
Maud took a 9-8 lead, but Ashley Rosser knocked down a three to hand Clarksville an 11-8 advantage, before the Lady Cardinals took their final advantage of the game at 14-11 with about four minutes left. Rosser fired in another three to deadlock the game at 14-all before TyteAnna Rosser gave Clarksville the lead for good at 15-14 with a free throw.
Arie Owens provided some strong play for Clarkville during the second half, as she opened play with a three-pointer. Clarksville enjoyed 10 point leads on four occasions in the third, the final arriving at 40-30. Cherry scored 11 points, while Owens had 10.
